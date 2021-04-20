New Theory Says John Walker Could Lead The MCU’s Dark Avengers

Fans might absolutely hate the guy, but John Walker can comfortably be named as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most well-developed and complex antagonists. The Falcon and the Winter Solider has definitely defined him as a villain, with star Wyatt Russell admitting that he’s more dangerous than ever heading into this week’s finale, but he’s painted in many shades of gray.

Walker did exactly what he was asked to do by the government by stepping into Steve Rogers’ shoes as the new Captain America, only to be disowned and discharged after he snapped and killed one of the Flag Smashers with the iconic shield. And for the first time in his adult life, he’s now got nobody giving him orders after being abandoned by the institution he dedicated himself to entirely, which isn’t good news for anyone considering that the super soldier serum has given him powers, as well as enhanced his inner darkness. In fact, a new theory has put forward the idea that Walker could go on to lead the MCU’s Dark Avengers, which is a project we’ve heard on several occasions is on the cards at Marvel Studios.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Poster Showcases New Captain America 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In the comic books, Norman Osborn is in charge of the outfit, which essentially has villains masquerading as heroes to hide their hidden agenda. Obviously, Osborn’s not in the MCU yet, but The Falcon and the Winter Soldier introduced Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine, and her interaction with Walker hints that the two are destined to meet again in the future.

As ScreenRant explains:

John Walker, however, failed to define his convictions in the same way. Long before he was thrust into the mantle, he was being molded into an extension of the United States Government, doing precisely what was asked of him. Even though it earned him decoration, he was never his own man in the way that Steve was – he never made it past the caricature of an idea. His commendations as a soldier and his reception of the shield were never anything more than the same American exceptionalism used on Steve, hiding John’s true purpose as a state-sanctioned tool. John Walker‘s susceptible nature makes him someone perfect to be used on a team like the Dark Avengers.

If all of that wasn’t enough, the Dark Avengers originally formed in the aftermath of the Secret Invasion event, which is of course being adapted for Disney Plus, meaning that there are several major pieces already in place for John Walker to continue operating under the assumption that he’s still Captain America.

But tell us, do you think this theory is onto something? Let us know by dropping a comment down below.