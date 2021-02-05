Several MCU Stars Reportedly Returning For Secret Invasion

For a while, there was plenty of talk sweeping the internet that an adaptation of comic book arc Secret Invasion would be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next major Avengers-level crossover, especially when the shapeshifting alien species were introduced in Captain Marvel. And while it’s looking increasingly likely that Earth’s Mightiest Heroes won’t be assembled at all during Phase Four, we’re still going to see the fan favorite storyline brought into live-action with the upcoming Disney Plus show.

Any episodic series with Samuel L. Jackson in the lead role is going to be worth checking out, never mind a cosmic superhero show set in the MCU with the always reliable Ben Mendelsohn also along for the ride as Talos, and the latter is certainly no stranger to prestige TV having won an Emmy for Netflix’s Bloodline, as well as recently taking top billing in HBO’s acclaimed Stephen King adaptation The Outsider.

There’s no timeline yet for when we can expect to see the project premiere on Disney Plus, but somewhere around Captain Marvel 2‘s November 2022 release date would be a safe bet given Nick Fury and Talos’ connections to Carol Danvers. Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan have already been confirmed for the big screen sequel, too, and the latest reports are claiming that they’re also on board for Secret Invasion.

Not only that, but Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Chloe Bennet is said to be slated to join the mainline MCU for the Disney Plus series as well, which would make it clear that S.W.O.R.D. are going to factor heavily into the plot given Quake’s ending in the season 7 finale, not to mention Rambeau’s continued involvement in WandaVision. Clearly, the MCU is nowhere near done with the Skrulls just yet, and an intergalactic companion piece to Captain Marvel 2 feels like the obvious storytelling direction to head in.