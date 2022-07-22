There’s a clear winner in the ongoing ‘best MCU sequel’ debate

Twitter users are asking what’s the best MCU sequel and why is it Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Although there’s some dissent, many users are picking Winter Soldier as the best sequel and are extremely passionate about that choice. “If Winter Soldier isnt [sic] everybody’s pick there’s something wrong with the fandom,” wrote @CalebHerndon19 in response to @MarvelMultive’s “best MCU sequel?” question and collage featuring Iron Man 2, Thor: The Dark World, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Spider-Man: Far from Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and the aforementioned Winter Solder.

if Winter Soldier isnt everybody's pick there's something wrong with the fandom — Caleb616 (@CalebHerndon19) July 22, 2022

@CalebHerndon19’s tweet has over 2,000 likes, but it’s only one of many expressing the same sentiment with similar support.

THE WINTER SOLDIER!!! nothing else comes close.. Scarlett and Chris tandem is always the best! pic.twitter.com/9y0f0Xt0IC — JAFET (@emmantoman) July 22, 2022

Winter Soldier was on another level. Its a shame Marvel Studios was never able to get a good earthbound political-ish spylike movie without the Russo Brothers. Civil War was really the last good movie the MCU had in that palette. Black Widow & Hawkeye missed the mark bad on that. — FullChicken (@FullChicken_) July 22, 2022

@Shady_Mist went so far as to say that Winter Soldier is not just the best MCU sequel, it’s the “best MCU movie/series period.”

"Captain America: The Winter Soldier" is not only the best MCU sequel, but the best MCU movie/series period. pic.twitter.com/EDcvh7ic68 — Shady Mist (@Shady_Mist) July 22, 2022

On the dissenting side, @RebelHart9 chose Ant-Man and the Wasp because “Ghost’s costume is one of the coolest in all of the MCU,” to which @joelogsdon18 replied, “What a stupid reason to pick over film over another.”

I’d personally say Ant-Man & The Wasp mostly because I think Ghost’s costume is one of the coolest in all of the MCU — Aaron Spencer 🖤💛 (@RebelHart9) July 22, 2022

What a stupid reason to pick over film over another. Literally plays zero percent into the quality of the movie 😂 — Joe Logsdon (@joelogsdon18) July 22, 2022

Others chose Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Spider-Man: Far from Home.

8 Thor the dark world

7 iron man 2

6 Captain America the winter soldier

5 avengers age of Ultron

4 guardians of the galaxy vol 2

3 ant man and the wasp

2 Spider-Man far from home

1 multiverse of madness — Owen sutton (@OwenMar19199338) July 22, 2022

1.Guardians Of Galaxy VOL.2 (9.4/10)

2.Capitan America The Winter Solider (8.8/10)

3.Ant-Man And The Wasp (8.4/10)

4.Spiderman Far From Home (8.3/10)

5.Iron Man 2 (sorry, i just liked it) (8.3/10)

6.Avengers Age Of Ultron (7.8/10) — David Blaine but better (@Hazardamon_) July 22, 2022

1. Spider-Man: Far From Home

2. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

3. Ant-Man and the Wasp

4. Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

5. Avengers: Age of Ultron

6. Captain America: The Winter Soldier

7. Iron Man 2

8. Thor: The Dark World — Alex George (@alexmusic1999) July 22, 2022

As for critics’ opinion, Winter Soldier is tied with Far from Home for best MCU sequel, as each has 90 percent approval on Rotten Tomatoes.

There you have it: Winter Soldier is at the top of the MCU sequels list according to both fans and critics.