There’s one ‘Freaky Friday’ scene that the sequel will have an impossible time topping, and that’s not its only challenge

Everybody remembers exactly where they were when teen dramedy Freaky Friday released in theaters. With an A-List lineup of stars such as Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, it’s not hard to comprehend why the hit comedy went on to become a worldwide blockbuster. Flash forward to now, and passionate fans are absolutely enthralled about Freaky Friday 2 — which is already moving ahead with development. But with how iconic the original truly is, it comes as no surprise that the sequel will undoubtedly face some obvious struggles.

Over on Twitter, one Freaky Friday stan shared a small snippet from the movie, where Anna (Lohan) and Tess (Curtis) at a “Battle of the Bands”-esque concert. At this point in the movie, the two characters have already switched bodies, leading Tess’ guitar playing to save Anna from embarrassment. Along with it being a genuinely enjoyable rock moment, the scene solidifies the significance of the duo’s relationship and serves as part of what made the flick memorable.

In honour of Freaky Friday 2, it's time to revisit this certified BOP pic.twitter.com/W0Fa8aGBl9 — Mark (@mrkphllps1) May 11, 2023

Considering how iconic the scene is, it’s fair to say that the crew behind the project are certainly expected to have their hands full. And of course, with Lohan having stepped out of the limelight and Hollywood bubble for several years now, it remains to be seen how easily she’ll be able to transition back to the infamous role — that is if Disney even decides to take the sequel in the same direction. Gotta keep it fresh, am I right?

But until then, Freaky fans should do themselves a huge favor and rewatch the OG just to get an extra taste of what made all of this special in the first place. After all, tuning in to watch a movie where Jamie Lee Curtis pretends to shred the electric guitar is good enough in our books.