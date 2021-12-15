These 140+ movies and shows leave Netflix on Jan. 1, 2022

It’s nearly time to switch out the calendars and celebrate the new year. And while you may have some personal goals in 2022, you’ll probably want to finish off some of the shows and movies you have been putting off as well.

Starting on Jan. 1, 2022, numerous movies and series will be leaving Netflix. There’s a chance you may have subscriptions to the streaming platforms they ultimately will end up but it’s probably best to not take your chances in some cases.

More than 140 movies or shows will be departing the popular streaming service once the ball drops. Here’s the complete list, courtesy of What’s On Netflix.

Movies and shows leaving Netflix on Jan. 1, 2022

A Cinderella Story (2004)

American Gangster (2007)

American Reunion (2012)

An American Girl: McKenna Shoots for the Stars (2012)

An Inconvenient Truth (2006)

Autohead (2016)

Back to the 90s (2015)

Beethoven (1992)

Beethoven’s 2nd (1993)

Born to Play (2020)

Case 39 (2009)

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Christmas Break-In (2019)

Christmas Survival (2018)

Cold Mountain (2003)

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles (2001)

Dave Chappelle’s Block Party (2005)

Defiance (2008)

Disappearance (one season)

Do the Right Thing (1989)

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)

Durarara!! (one season)

Eagle Eye (2008)

Elliot The LIttlest Reindeer (2018)

February 9th (one season)

Flipped (2010)

From Paris with Love (2010)

Forensic Files (Collections 1-9)

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Parts 1-5)

Fullmetal Alchemist (season o)

Garfield Gets Real (2007)

Garfield’s Fun Fest (2008)

Garfield’s Pet Force (2009)

Ghost (1990)

Gimme Shelter (2013)

Gladiator (2000)

Good Hair (2009)

Green Lantern (2011)

Green Zone (2010)

Headwinds (2011

Holly Star (2018)

Hotel for Dogs (2009)

House Party (1990)

House Party 2 (1991)

House Party 3 (1994)

Hugo (2011)

Jet Li’s Fearless (2006)

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius (2001)

Just Friends (2005)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003)

Layer Cake (2004)

Life (1999)

Like Crazy (2011)

Littlest Pet Shop: A World of Our Own (two seasons)

London Heist (2017)

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)

Love Jones (1997)

Magnolia (1999)

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You (2017)

Marshall (2017)

Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)

Mia and Me (two seasons)

Middle Men (2009)

Midnight Run (1988)

More to Say (one season)

Mother’s Day (2016)

My Fair Lady (1964)

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Forgotten Friendship (2018)

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship (2018)

My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic: Best Gift Ever (2018)

My Pride (one season)

Mystery Men (1999)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Nang Nak (1999)

Natascha Kampusch: The Whole Story (2010)

Oddbods (one season)

Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)

Pet Sematary 2 (1992)

Premonition (2007)

Puss in Boots (2011)

Road Trip: Beer Pong (2009)

Rugrat in Paris: The Movie (2000)

Rumor Has It… (2005)

Santa Girl (2019)

Save Me (one season)

Serendipity (2001)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Serendipity (2001)

Space Cowboys (2000)

Spy Kids (2001)

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002)

Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

Stepmom (1998)

Streets of Fire (1984)

Stuart Little (1999)

Surf’s Up (2007)

The 10 Sins (one season)

The American (2010)

The Break (two seasons)

The Confrontation (one season)

The Devil Inside (2012)

The Eagle of El-Se’eed (one season)

The Four Seasons (1981)

The Fourth Kind (2009)

The Game (1997)

The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings (season one)

The Great British Baking Show (Collection 1-4)

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2013)

The Interpreter (2005)

The Land of Hypocrisy (one season)

The Last Airbender (2010)

The Life of David Gale (2003)

The Lovely Bones (2009)

The Machinist (2004)

The Nut Job (2014)

The Ollie & Moon Show (one season)

The Piano (1993)

The Rugrats Movie (1998)

The Stepfather (2009)

The Strangers (2008)

The Tourist (2010)

Titanic (1997)

Tommy Boy (1995)

Tong: Memories (one season)

Total Recall (1990)

Tremors (1990)

Transformers Prime (one season)

Transformers: Rescue Bots (one season)

Transformers: Robots in Disguise (one season)

Unaccompanied Minors (2006)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld: Awakening (2012)

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)

Unknown (2011)

Valentine’s Day (2010)

Vexed (2 seasons)

Waiting for “Superman” (2010)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

What Dreams May Come (1998)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

Wild Child (2008)

Zathura (2005)

Zodiac (2007)

Are there any of these movies or shows you’ll miss on Netflix? Tell us in the comments!