Things heat up as Steven Spielberg fans debate his best movies of the 2000s
When you’re the single most commercially successful director in the history of cinema, and the only one that’s ever seen your filmography earn in excess of $10 billion at the box office, you can pretty much do whatever you want and get away with it.
For the legendary Steven Spielberg, that means sticking to what you do best; flitting between hard-hitting prestige dramas and crowd-pleasing blockbusters on a whim, and never delivering anything less than solid entertainment. His West Side Story remake has been coming in for high praise, with many critics lauding it as his finest work in decades.
Taking that lofty claim to heart, Twitter has been locked in debate all day about which three features can be named as Spielberg’s best since the turn of the millennium, and you can check out some of the reactions below.
Incredibly, West Side Story is Spielberg’s fifteenth directorial effort since 2000, and during that time he’s covered almost every imaginable genre. Suffice to say, Tom Hanks romantic dramedy The Terminal, fantasy flop The BFG and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull aren’t coming up very often, but his consistently excellent body of work is nothing short of astounding.