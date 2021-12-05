Things heat up as Steven Spielberg fans debate his best movies of the 2000s

When you’re the single most commercially successful director in the history of cinema, and the only one that’s ever seen your filmography earn in excess of $10 billion at the box office, you can pretty much do whatever you want and get away with it.

For the legendary Steven Spielberg, that means sticking to what you do best; flitting between hard-hitting prestige dramas and crowd-pleasing blockbusters on a whim, and never delivering anything less than solid entertainment. His West Side Story remake has been coming in for high praise, with many critics lauding it as his finest work in decades.

Taking that lofty claim to heart, Twitter has been locked in debate all day about which three features can be named as Spielberg’s best since the turn of the millennium, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

The Adventures of Tintin

Bridge of Spies

Catch Me if You Can https://t.co/KgjwG4MU88 — Milo (@Milo_AFC) December 5, 2021

I’ve seen all but WSS and The Terminal, but I’d go:



1. Minority Report

2. AI: Artificial Intelligence

3. Catch Me If You Can https://t.co/XudZiwgvqj — John T (@TMROJ) December 5, 2021

Minority Report

Munich

Lincoln



Honorable Mention: Catch Me If You Can https://t.co/wfbCSipLfI — Brian Hadsell (@Filmquisition) December 5, 2021

Catch me if you can

Bridge of Spies

The Terminal



War horse and Munich honorary mentions. https://t.co/LRQg87cyMt — Ted (@WritingTed) December 5, 2021

War of the Worlds (by far)

Catch Me If You Can

The Post https://t.co/JoZ6Em7qxY — Ethan “The Calculator” Williams (@EJWilliams64) December 5, 2021

1 – A.I.

2 – Minority Report

3 – Catch Me If You Can



West Side Story will probably steal the third place, tho. https://t.co/mT7ZtRzPQg — Carlos Goncalves (@Zolyxx) December 5, 2021

AI with Catch Me If You Can and Munich close behind



War Of The Worlds and Ready Player One are honorable mentions https://t.co/AdFrhe12HC — Will (@captaintrainor) December 5, 2021

Top 3 for me:



Catch Me If You Can

Minority Report

The Post https://t.co/ZiVspeOj1d — Andrew Corns (@AndrewCorns) December 5, 2021

Minority Report, Munich, and Catch Me If You Can. A versatile king! https://t.co/qyKdcerWti — emma thotson (@itsmearabrady) December 5, 2021

Catch Me if You Can

War of the Worlds

The Adventures of Tintin



I am ready for West Side Story to blow me away though! https://t.co/TMVPHGXFge — Joshua Lozano (@JshLozano) December 5, 2021

Incredibly, West Side Story is Spielberg’s fifteenth directorial effort since 2000, and during that time he’s covered almost every imaginable genre. Suffice to say, Tom Hanks romantic dramedy The Terminal, fantasy flop The BFG and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull aren’t coming up very often, but his consistently excellent body of work is nothing short of astounding.