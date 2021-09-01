This 90s Rom-Com Is Suddenly Popular On Netflix For One Reason

Sometimes, it’s the strangest things that suddenly make a film regain popularity again. Most films from the 90s that barely hold a 41% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes would suddenly have fans trying their best to watch it again without a unique motivation right? That’s exactly the case right now on Netflix with one of the top ten most popular movies on the platform.

Despite its middling critical reception, She’s All That actually received eight awards after its release and helped launch the song “Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer to hit No. 2 on Billboard’s Top 100 list. Right now, fans are going back to watch the classic film for one reason.

“High school hotshot Zach Siler (Freddie Prinze Jr.) is the envy of his peers. But his popularity declines sharply when his cheerleader girlfriend, Taylor (Jodi Lyn O’Keefe), leaves him for sleazy reality-television star Brock Hudson (Matthew Lillard). Desperate to revive his fading reputation, Siler agrees to a seemingly impossible challenge. He has six weeks to gain the trust of nerdy outcast Laney Boggs (Rachael Leigh Cook) — and help her to become the school’s next prom queen.” Synopsis From Google

With the release of the genderswapped version of the film, He’s All That, fans are going back to watch the original to compare them both against each other. The remake, starring Addison Rae, was the number one movie on Netflix despite being panned by critics and audiences alike. It’s entirely possible that people disliking the film is part of what is driving them towards watching the original.

Anyone who wants to compare both movies for themselves can find them both streaming on Netflix.