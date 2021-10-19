This Bratz Recreation Of A Famous Horror Film Has The Internet In Stitches

2000s nostalgia is combining on Twitter in a very strange way today as the doll company Bratz released a recreation of a scene from the Megan Fox cult horror film Jennifer’s Body.

However, for many fans of both the dolls and the film — largely millennials who by now are full-grown adults — it proved to be the good kind of strange. Check out the original post below (it is epic):

We can’t say the reactions weren’t baffling for some — somewhat understandable considering Bratz was a once-popular doll line for kids and Jennifer’s Body is a gory R-rated horror film. The film centers around a possessed high school cheerleader (Fox) who turns into a succubus that specializes in killing her male classmates as her friend (Amanda Seyfried) tries to put an end to the mayhem.

who is the current target demographic for bratz? https://t.co/zBWe2RHqq0 — kon-o-lantern 🎃 (@konshideout) October 18, 2021

Despite some who may have had a negative reaction to the clip, some users pointed out the brand was most likely targeting its older fans who remember the dolls from the late ’90s and early 2000s.

For people complaining about this not being kid friendly…. idk if y’all noticed but Bratz aren’t even in a lot of toy sections of stores like they use to be as if kids these days don’t really pay mind to them. Bratz is most definitely for the generations who grew up with them https://t.co/qVr3RDDDAb — 🎨 IG: @BRIMONETXO (@brimonetxo) October 18, 2021

As you can see, there are some who are raving about the clip!

I’m really glad that Bratz is marketing themselves towards the adults who grew up playing them versus the kids that exist now. This is v hot https://t.co/Y9HKv7BcoW — Ed♛⁷♡ | 📚 (@_edbrella) October 18, 2021

What other horror remakes with Bratz dolls might be in order?

the way i would not hesitate watching a whole bratz remake of jennifer’s body https://t.co/FU8vNSqleJ — kniea ◡̈ (@knieajyonne) October 18, 2021

That’s some quality fan art — is Bratz hiring?

the models used for the @bratz Jennifer’s Body scene recreation! pic.twitter.com/cJDleR6rI5 — raja (@rajasdesigns) October 18, 2021

We’re here for it.

kinda stan the fact bratz is catering to it’s grown fan base. keep going https://t.co/INkDFmF79x — demi colleen 🌞 (@demicolleen) October 18, 2021

By the way, if you’re looking to see more Megan Fox in horror films, you’re in luck because Night Teeth is set to premiere on October 20th, 2021 and Till Death is out now, both on Netflix.