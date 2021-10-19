This Bratz Recreation Of A Famous Horror Film Has The Internet In Stitches
2000s nostalgia is combining on Twitter in a very strange way today as the doll company Bratz released a recreation of a scene from the Megan Fox cult horror film Jennifer’s Body.
However, for many fans of both the dolls and the film — largely millennials who by now are full-grown adults — it proved to be the good kind of strange. Check out the original post below (it is epic):
We can’t say the reactions weren’t baffling for some — somewhat understandable considering Bratz was a once-popular doll line for kids and Jennifer’s Body is a gory R-rated horror film. The film centers around a possessed high school cheerleader (Fox) who turns into a succubus that specializes in killing her male classmates as her friend (Amanda Seyfried) tries to put an end to the mayhem.
Despite some who may have had a negative reaction to the clip, some users pointed out the brand was most likely targeting its older fans who remember the dolls from the late ’90s and early 2000s.
As you can see, there are some who are raving about the clip!
What other horror remakes with Bratz dolls might be in order?
That’s some quality fan art — is Bratz hiring?
We’re here for it.
By the way, if you’re looking to see more Megan Fox in horror films, you’re in luck because Night Teeth is set to premiere on October 20th, 2021 and Till Death is out now, both on Netflix.