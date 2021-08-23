This Critically Panned Adam Sandler Film Is Blowing Up On Streaming

There’s no denying that Adam Sandler has starred in some truly remarkable films over the years. His performance in The Wedding Singer was an unforgettable comedy while he’s shown that he’s capable of taking on serious roles with his recent success in Uncut Gems.

For every amazing film he’s starred in however, there seems to be one that is equally as terrible. Jack and Jill wasn’t the first film to ever win every single Razzie Award in a single year for no reason after all. But despite its meager 22% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it seems that Little Nicky is suddenly gaining tons of new fans on HBO Plus where it’s currently one of the top ten most popular films on the platform.

“In a perfect world, he’d be happy to head-bang in his room all day to heavy metal music. But no, his mom is an angel, his old man is the devil, and like all good fathers, he insists that Nicky get involved in the “family business.” Nicky could think of 666 things he’d rather be doing than corrupting souls or spewing evil, but when his father’s command over Hades is threatened by his bullying older brothers, it’s up to unbalanced Nicky to restore the balance between Good and Evil on earth.” Synopsis From Google

The movie was never a critical success upon its original release, nor was it much of a financial success either. Michael J. Nelson of Mystery Science Theater 3000 fame even once went so far as to call it one of the worst comedy films ever made.

“History is divided into two epochs. The Time Before Little Nicky and The Time After Little Nicky. Before Little Nicky all was sunshine and light. Earth was paradise, the flowers were in bloom, children laughed more, the land flowed with milk and honey. After Little Nicky, all is darkness. The birds have stopped singing, the air is hot and foul, even Mary Lou Retton seems listless and sad.” Michael J. Nelson – For Cracked

Despite these feelings, it seems that Little Nicky is getting a new surge of popularity thanks to streaming services. Anyone who wants to see the over 20-year-old Adam Sandler film and decide its quality themselves can find it streaming on HBO Max.