This entire blockbuster movie franchise is leaving Netflix next month

An entire blockbuster movie franchise is leaving Netflix next month. This past summer, Twihards went crazy when all five entries in the Twilight Saga were added to the streaming giant’s library in the U.S. In the months since then, the YA supernatural films have continually dominated the charts, reawakening the internet’s Edward Cullen craze. That’s about to come to an end, however, as the whole series is being removed from Netflix come Jan. 15.

Twilight, which turned Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart into household names thanks to their roles as the aforementioned heartthrob bloodsucker and his teenage love interest Bella Swan, first hit theaters in 2008. It was such a super-smash that adaptations of the next two books from author Stephenie Meyer, New Moon and Eclipse, followed in 2009 and 2010. The franchise bowed out with the two-part finale Breaking Dawn, which released in 2011 and 2012.

With the craze for reboots we’ve got going on right now, there has been talk of a Twilight revival, maybe based on Meyer’s recent Midnight Sun novel, which retells the first book from Edward’s point of view. Cullen family members Kellan Lutz (Emmett) and Ashley Greene (Alice) have expressed interest in returning for a new movie, though obviously fans are most intrigued to see if Pattinson and Stewart would do the same.

Who knows whether they would, but the pair has certainly moved far away from the Twilight-verse in terms of the roles they’ve played since. Stewart is fresh off her acclaimed turn as Princess Diana in this fall’s moving biopic Spencer, while Pattinson is due to make his DC debut as Bruce Wayne in The Batman this March.

If you want to catch the Twilight Saga one more time before all five movies leave Netflix, make sure you do so before the middle of next month.