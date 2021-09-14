This Horrible Bruce Willis Movie Is Somehow Dominating Netflix

It’s hard to deny that Bruce Willis has been in some absolutely phenomenal films — Looper, Pulp Fiction, and Die Hard are certainly proof of that. Still, he’s been in quite a few movies that were critical flops as well. According to stats from FlixPatrol, one of his moves that has a measly 15% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes is somehow one of the most popular films on the entirety of Netflix.

As one reviewer put it, “First Kill is not only as bland and leaden as its uber-generic title suggests, it’s downright sloppy to boot.” But is the movie really all that bad despite what critics said about it?

“A police chief tries to solve a kidnapping that involves a bank robber holding a young boy hostage.” Synopsis from Netflix

Unfortunately, the film was a box office flop only earning $347,343 after spending $10 million to make the film when it came out in 2017. Even the Audience Score for the film is only a 25% on Rotten Tomatoes. Still, if anyone wants to watch for themselves and see why it might be gaining popularity on Netflix, it’s available to stream there now.