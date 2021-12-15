This ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ scene is causing a Twitter meltdown

Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home is without a doubt the most speculated upon film of the year. “Will they or won’t they appear” theories have been applied to nearly everyone who has ever appeared in any one of the three different franchises of the character. With the movies premiering earlier this week, the inevitable revelations are starting to make their way to the internet in force. And now Twitter has revealed one of the juiciest details of the film.

Finally, after over a year of fan theories, guesswork, and rumors, one of the major casting questions about Spider–Man: No Way Home has been answered.

Tobey Maguire is in.

Apparently leaked footage shows the actor, who originated the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in 2002s Spider-Man appearing from one of Doctor Strange’s mystic gates and saying hello to Zendaya, the MJ to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. He then introduces himself as Peter Parker to MJs incredulous stare.

Although this provides a definitive “yes’ to the many fans who theorized that Maguire would indeed appear in the third MCU Spider-Man installment, only fans who have seen the movie will know whether he will suit up and swing into action alongside Holland’s Spider-Man. With at least five Spider-villans slated to appear in No Way Home, Holland’s Spider-Man could definitely use all the help he can get.