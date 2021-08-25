This Will Ferrell Film Is In The Top 10 Movies On Hulu

Will Ferrell‘s comedic output is unmatched in modern Hollywood, with him taking the lead in several comedy classics including, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Step Brothers, and Elf. However, one of Ferrell’s lesser-known films is currently rocketing u Hulu’s most-watched charts.

According to FlixPatrol, Will Ferrell’s 2007 film Blades Of Glory is currently the 7th most popular movie on the streaming service. A fantastic feat for a film that often gets overshadowed by Ferrell’s other films.

Directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, Blades Of Glory has Will Ferrell and Jon Heder take the role of figure skaters Chazz Michael Michaels and Jimmy MacElroy. When the pair tie for gold at a figure skating tournament, they end up brawling on the winner’s podium and getting themselves banned for life. However, it turns out that this ban only prevents them from taking part in singles events. So, to turn their lives around, the pair become the first male skating duo. However, despite their natural talent, their polar opposite backgrounds and personalities cause them to frequently and comically clash.

The film is full of the surreal and chaotic slapstick that Ferrell is known for, and the film can be seen as a companion piece to his other sports parody movie Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. The film did exceptionally well in theaters, grossing $145.7 million over its run, and sold well on home formats. Both mainstream and online reviewers gave the film very positive reviews. Most reviewers praised Will Ferrell and Jon Heder’s on-screen chemistry and the film’s anarchic feel. However, some outlets did criticize the film. Many argued that, while funny, the film felt slightly formulaic and overly similar to the rest of Ferrell’s output.

Blades Of Glory is a funny, fast-paced film totally worthy of the Will Ferrell name. It is unfortunately overshadowed by some of Will Ferrell’s other, more quotable, movies. However, if you’re looking for a laugh-a-minute movie night, you won’t be disappointed by Blades Of Glory, as it expertly delivers on its weird and wacky premise.