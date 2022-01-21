‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ star hints at LGBTQ+ storyline

Over the past year, it has been revealed that many Marvel characters are part of the LGBTQ+ community. Easily most notable is Loki, whose bisexuality and gender fluidity were made canon in his Disney Plus miniseries.

In addition, Eternals introduced Phastos, a gay superhero with a husband and children. Before that, Deadpool 2 saw the introduction of Yukio and Negasonic Teenage Warhead — an openly lesbian pairing, even if it wasn’t part of the MCU.

However, it was Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie from Thor that was considered to be the MCU’s first ever LGBTQ+ character. That element of Valkyrie’s personality and lifestyle is rumored to be further explored in Thor: Love and Thunder when it releases on July 8, 2022.

When the topic of Thor: Love and Thunder came up during Thompson’s recent interview with TheWrap, the star was asked: “Speaking of Valkyrie, she was the MCU’s first openly LGBTQ character. Is that exciting?”, and she responded in kind.

“It’s totally exciting. We talk so much about representation and obviously, in terms of the LGBTQIA community, there’s still so much work to be done. But if you look at the comics in the canon, there are so many queer characters! It’s hard because Taika and I would’ve even liked to go further, but in the context of the movies, there’s only so much we can do. Unfortunately, there’s not a lot of time invested in love stories in Marvel movies in general. I think that will be a little different on the new Thor, which is exciting. And getting to play a character that historically is not written for somebody that looks like me, all of that felt exciting.”

Thompson promises that things will be “a little different” in Thor: Love and Thunder, especially as relationship rumors have spread regarding Valkyrie and Captain Marvel. To further support the rumors, Valkyrie is speculated to make an appearance in The Marvels, which stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers.

If the Odinson’s fourth solo movie does further address Valkyrie’s sexuality, Marvel will hammer home its drive to increase queer representation and inclusion. Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters on July 8, 2022.