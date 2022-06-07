Thousands of fans are calling for Bruce Campbell to replace Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’

Fresh off one of the most controversial and most talked-about trials in recent memory, Amber Heard is facing public heat to leave her role as Mera in Aquaman 2 – and fans are petitioning for Bruce Campbell to replace her.

The Depp-Heard defamation trial is over, but the consequences of the very public ordeal are still playing out. The internet has mostly ganged up on Heard, calling for her role in Aquaman to be recast. Fans have already decided who they want to replace her with: Bruce Campbell.

A Change petition now has over 1,800 signatures, with it coming fresh off the back of Campbell’s openness to take on the role.

The internet loves a bit of mad petitioning, with almost every issue in the known universe facing at least one public, online petition. War? Petition time. Very public defamation trial? Petition time. Dislike a review aggregator? You better believe it’s petition time.

Campbell has built a stellar career as a character actor, rising to fame with the cult horror Evil Dead trilogy, playing Ash Williams. He’s also frequently collaborated with with director Sam Raimi, being one of the few actors beside Tobey Maguire and J.K. Simmons to appear in both the Raimi Spider-Man trilogy and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

His most recent appearance came in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is now Raimi’s most commercially successful film.