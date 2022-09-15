Timothée Chalamet reveals which A-lister told him to stay away from superhero movies

As one of the most popular and fastest-rising young talents in Hollywood, Timothée Chalamet has inevitably been drawn into the orbit of superhero casting speculation, which comes with the territory for any star making their way up the industry ladder.

However, despite dipping his toes into blockbuster waters by headlining Denis Villenueve’s epic Dune saga, the 26 year-old revealed late last year that he was given sage advice by one of his acting idols, who urged him to live his life by the creed of “no hard drugs and no superhero movies”.

At the time, Chalamet said the person in question would “kick his ass” were he to reveal their identity, but that ship appears to have sailed after the Academy Award nominee revealed in an interview with Vogue that those words of wisdom came from none other than Leonardo DiCaprio.

Timothee Chalamet Joins The DCEU In Awesome Batman Beyond Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Having been in the spotlight himself for 30 years, establishing a reputation as one of the modern era’s finest talents and a certifiable box office draw in the process, DiCaprio knows a thing or two about securing longevity in an unforgiving business. It’s also worth nothing that he’s managed to do so without coming close to sniffing the comic book genre, even if he was loosely connected with James Cameron’s abandoned Spider-Man in the 1990s.

Will Chalemet take DiCaprio’s stern talking-to on board and avoid spandex altogether? Who knows, given that he’s still got decades ahead of him in the industry, but you’d imagine there’d be a tinge of disappointment on Leo’s part were he to be ignored. And besides, who’s going to laugh in the face of being given instructions by an A-list superstar?