Timothee Chalamet’s ‘Wonka’ set to be a musical

Timothee Chalamet‘s long-teased, mysterious portrayal of Willy Wonka for the prequel film Wonka, is confirmed to be a musical.
A snippet of footage from the upcoming film was shown at CinemaCon, with Chalamet’s take on the Roald Dahl character a musical – and a good one according to the audience. The film will serve as a prequel to the 1964 book, but with no known connection to the Gene Wilder film from 1971’s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.
Wonka began shooting in Sep. 2021, with a star-studded cast, rounded out by Oscar winner Olivia Colman and the Chalamet as the titular chocolatier.
This story is developing.