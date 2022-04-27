Timothee Chalamet’s ‘Wonka’ set to be a musical

The prequel to the bizarre chocolatier is set to be a musical, with Timothee Chalamet himself lending his vocal talents.

Timothee Chalamet‘s long-teased, mysterious portrayal of Willy Wonka for the prequel film Wonka, is confirmed to be a musical.

A snippet of footage from the upcoming film was shown at CinemaCon, with Chalamet’s take on the Roald Dahl character a musical – and a good one according to the audience. The film will serve as a prequel to the 1964 book, but with no known connection to the Gene Wilder film from 1971’s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

Wonka began shooting in Sep. 2021, with a star-studded cast, rounded out by Oscar winner Olivia Colman and the Chalamet as the titular chocolatier.

Will Wonka finally make me a Timothée Chalamet fan? It’s very possible if the whole movie is as incredible as that footage they just showed us at #CinemaCon. It’s a musical too! #Wonka — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) April 27, 2022

This story is developing.