Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Trend After Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster Reveal

The first official poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home arrived just a few short hours ago, but it’s already sent the internet ablaze as fans analyze, dissect and pore over every single inch of the image.

Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin is seen lurking in the background, officially confirming one of the industry’s worst-kept secrets, but it’s the other one that social media has already concerned itself with. At this stage, entire cities will be razed to the ground if Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire aren’t in No Way Home, even though we’ve not been promised anything of the sort.

Recent reports claimed that Sony and Marvel were clashing over whether or not to include them in the second full-length trailer, but as you can see from the reactions below, the former Spideys were nonetheless trending worldwide from almost the second the debut poster for No Way Home dropped.

"Multiverse unleashed" should just make every Tobey and Andrew denier disappear. That also means they could show them in the trailer or at least their shadows — Connieehh (@Conniee420) November 8, 2021

i can’t believe grown men are sobbing over the fact tobey and andrew aren’t on the poster???? mf YOU decided they were in the movie shut the fuck up — chloe (@ncwayhcmes) November 8, 2021

i kinda hope Tobey and Andrew don’t appear in No Way Home so i can do shots of corny marvel fanboy tears — mr. 90’s (@jarod_dizzle) November 8, 2021

Am i Tripping or does debris form side view figure of Tobey Maguire spiderman swinging and Andrew Garfield spiderman diving.🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/x7yiGU5Gwe — zee (@RoXoR339) November 8, 2021

Kids waiting for tom

Men waiting for andrew

Legends waiting for tobey — Aditya Danade (@AdityaDanade) November 8, 2021

Damn, they playing their cards really close to the chest on this one. No Doctor Strange, only hints of Electro and Sandman, no Tobey or Andrew. I like this compared to the FFH poster, cause it feels like they saving the real big reveals for the actual movie. — Jack (@SpartanOfWar01) November 8, 2021

i think it’s stupid how they havent at least hinted at tobey and andrew being in the movie by now… idgaf ab the shock value i just want it confirmed — alaa (@youthfuIIyfelt) November 8, 2021

Well, then the poster is fine. Just how I imagined it. Hopefully the next poster or trailer give us a little tease about Andrew and Tobey — Diego 🕷 (@diegouskiii) November 8, 2021

From this poster alone that’s Ock, Goblin, Sandman and Electro confirmed just like in all the leaks. Also a multiverse mention in the caption yet people are still denying that Tobey and Andrew are in it. https://t.co/KHDcZRTokC — Josh | Flux Spoilers (@twelfthbats) November 8, 2021

Ikr plus Goblin is in his old Raimi garb when we know its been updated smh

Ive started to feel like it's a cop out to use old villains instead of introducing new, especially if Tobey & Andrew don't show up.

I hope it's not a missed opportunity. — Richy Mo (@MohanRichy) November 8, 2021

I think people where expecting Tobey and Andrew to be in it simply because of how long they took to put it out & when people didn’t get that they were pissed. Similar to The Whole mephisto in WandaVision bs. It took them so long to get it out ppl instantly thought heavy spoilers — ᱬ Vanessa ᗢ (@A_Lizzie_Stan) November 8, 2021

What if Tobey and Andrew aren’t actually in the movie, and we end up with big time disappointment because of how we all had so much expectations 😅

I guess it’s time to lower the expectations now 😂#SpiderManNoWayHome #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer — Mohammed Ador (@m_ador9) November 8, 2021

The leaked set photo of andrew garfield on set is real he is 100% in the movie tobey on the other hand does not have any solid evidence but Andrew is in it for sure. — Shitmypants25 (@shitmypants25) November 8, 2021

In the overwhelming majority of cases, official posters tend to be followed by official trailers, so we could be seeing much more from Spider-Man: No Way Home in the very near future. Whether it reveals Garfield and Maguire or not, you can bank on it breaking the internet in two to an even greater extent than the last one did.