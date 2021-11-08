Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Trend After Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster Reveal
The first official poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home arrived just a few short hours ago, but it’s already sent the internet ablaze as fans analyze, dissect and pore over every single inch of the image.
Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin is seen lurking in the background, officially confirming one of the industry’s worst-kept secrets, but it’s the other one that social media has already concerned itself with. At this stage, entire cities will be razed to the ground if Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire aren’t in No Way Home, even though we’ve not been promised anything of the sort.
Recent reports claimed that Sony and Marvel were clashing over whether or not to include them in the second full-length trailer, but as you can see from the reactions below, the former Spideys were nonetheless trending worldwide from almost the second the debut poster for No Way Home dropped.
In the overwhelming majority of cases, official posters tend to be followed by official trailers, so we could be seeing much more from Spider-Man: No Way Home in the very near future. Whether it reveals Garfield and Maguire or not, you can bank on it breaking the internet in two to an even greater extent than the last one did.