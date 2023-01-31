Tobey Maguire is open to an MCU return, and fans have the ideal ‘Spider-Man 4’ suggestion

Fans were thrilled to see the return of the OG in Spider-Man: No Way Home when Tobey Maguire stepped straight through a multiversal portal and back into our lives as Peter Parker. Now, Maguire is saying that he would love to continue in the MCU, and fans have their own ideas of how to make that happen.

Ecstatic crowds erupted into cheers when both he and Andrew Garfield reprised their roles in the film, which went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of all-time. Folks were so excited and nostalgia-filled that they headed back multiple times in many cases just to see all three Spideys together one more time.

It would also appear that Maguire was really happy to be back slinging webs, as he has stated that he would love to get back into the costume once more. The actor loves playing the iconic superhero (who wouldn’t?) and would be down anytime Marvel gives him a call. This has fueled speculation that his version of Peter Parker may make an appearance in Avengers: Secret Wars or even earlier. However, some fans have a very different idea of what they would like to see from the actor returning to this role.

Redditors would like to see him in another solo film, this time looking at the life of a middle-aged Peter Parker, one who has an entirely different set of problems to high school and university student Spider-Man.

Many are so up for seeing Maguire playing a 50-ish web-slinger.

The origin is overdone, so let’s see what happens to him when he actually has to adult.

Though some people have pointed out some flaws, including how on earth anyone could be a teacher in this day and age and have any time for superhero shenanigans.

This user offers a fun way to tie in yet another Spider-Man.

The premise is great, many took great offense at the idea that he and Mary Jane have a failing marriage.

Given that he said they’re doing alright in No Way Home, it would be weird to have the fighting or in conflict. Where the conflict could come from instead would be much more interesting.

Then again, as this user also points out, MJ and Peter’s relationship has been full of ups and downs already.

Fans may be dying to see more of Maguire back in the suit, it may just come across as being a little too nostalgic. The inclusion of the old guard in No Way Home was like the cherry on top of a delicious cake, whereas an entire film about him could be like eating a cake-sized cherry, way too sweet, with not enough flavor, and not as good as we imagined it to be. It would be great to see him come back in some way though, so here’s hoping.