Tobey Maguire Reportedly Wants More Time Out Of The Suit In Spider-Man 3

At this stage, most people are fully expecting Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to sign on for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3, and there’s going to be a huge number of fans left bitterly disappointed if it doesn’t happen. The addition of Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange to the cast certainly seem to be pointing in that direction, but despite rumors that both former web-slingers are in talks with the studio, there’s no guarantee that they’ll even agree to return.

Garfield would surely be the more likely of the two, because you’d imagine he feels as though he’s got unfinished business with Spider-Man after delivering two fantastic performances in what he admitted was the role of his dreams, but both his movies were disappointing and heavily compromised by studio interference through no fault of his own.

On the other hand, Maguire has rarely been spotted on our screens at all over the last decade, having made just seven movie appearances since his own Spider-Man 3 was released thirteen years ago, and two of those parts were a cameo as himself in Tropic Thunder and a voice performance in The Boss Baby.

However, insider Grace Randolph now claims that the 45 year-old is willing to return for the MCU’s threequel, on the condition that he spends much more time as Peter Parker than his costumed alter ego. According to the tipster, Maguire wants to do some actual acting instead of just squeezing himself back into the spandex for the sake of fan service.

Some extra TEA ☕️ I’m hearing Tobey Maguire doesn’t want more 💵💵💵 turns out he wants more SCREEN TIME out of the suit, so he can really act in the film instead of swinging through it! And one idea is all the Spideys swing into Times Square… 👀🕷#SpiderMan3 #Marvel #MCU pic.twitter.com/LyhwWx0Cdj — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) October 17, 2020

Of course, there’s no official word on Tobey’s involvement just yet, but all the signs are pointing to him showing up in some capacity and there’s every chance he’ll get his wish, too, as both Marvel and Sony will be keenly aware of how much the fans want to see all three Spideys together on the big screen.