Tobey Maguire was blown away by Tom Holland’s performance while the two were filming Spider-Man: No Way Home together. The massive superhero blockbuster electrified fans with its inclusion of not only one Spider-Man, but three of them. The trio would eventually work together to defeat a lineup of villains from their separate universes.

The appearances of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were meant to be a total surprise, though it turned out to be one of Marvel’s worst-kept secrets as rumors began to leak weeks leading up to the movie’s theatrical premiere that both Maguire and Garfield would be in the film. This would mark Maguire’s first appearance as Peter Parker / Spider-Man for the first time in almost 15 years, where he last portrayed the web-slinging sensation in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy.

Now that the popular film has experienced a digital release at last, a bonus content video featured an exclusive encounter with Tobey Maguire himself. As per ComicBook.com, the video includes Maguire singing the praises of Holland’s generosity and vulnerability while filming their first scene together.

Right away, the first scene we shot together, I was just blown away by how good he was in the scene and how generous he was and vulnerable.

While it’s currently unclear if Maguire’s tenure as Spider-Man will continue after Spider-Man: No Way Home, his future presence in the MCU has certainly been teased. We do know that Maguire was impressed with Holland’s performance, which definitely sets up a possible reunion for these two stars somewhere in the future.