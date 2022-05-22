Tom Cruise being compared to Batman makes a weird amount of sense

On almost every level, you wouldn’t think long-tenured A-list superstar Tom Cruise and iconic comic book character Batman have a great deal in common, especially when the former has never shown any interest at all in becoming part of the superhero genre, despite what those wide-ranging Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness rumors would try and have us believe.

And yet, a single tweet comparing the two makes a whole lot more sense than it has any right to, and it’s hard to argue with several of the points made given what we know about the 59 year-old’s unstoppable work ethic, relentless drive, and well-known eccentricities, to name but three aspects of his closely-maintained public persona.

Tom Cruise is like the Batman of movies. So completely devoted to an ideal he changed his identity, spent decades turning his body into an instrument, went a little mad, and remains one of the best to ever do it simply by believing movies can save the world. GOAT. — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) May 22, 2022

Definitely not the most outlandish claim we’ve ever heard about the Mission: Impossible star, and it holds up to a fair amount of scrutiny once you break it down. Thomas Cruise Mapother IV wanted to be a priest as a youngster, but instead dropped his surname and numerical suffix to become the defining action hero of an entire generation, having risen through the ranks from unproven youngster to global sensation in a matter of years.

Even though he turns 60 years old next month, the man is still riding motorcycles off the top of mountains and parachuting to safety below, strapping himself into fighter jets to engage in some intense aerial maneuvers, while his life away from the big screen remains shrouded in mystery, besides his status as the planet’s most high-profile Scientologist.

Tom Cruise could probably be Batman if he wanted to, but there’s no way Batman could be Tom Cruise.