Tom Cruise And John Krasinski Suit Up On Awesome Doctor Strange 2 Fan Poster

The recent trailer for WandaVision gave us our first glimpse at the Marvel Cinematic Universe incorporating alternate realities into the mythology, and we already know that the events of the Disney Plus exclusive will be tied directly to the plot of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which based on title alone is shaping up to be the wildest installment in the franchise’s illustrious history.

The Sorcerer Supreme’s second solo movie is arriving nearly six years after the first, so you can guarantee that producer Kevin Feige and director Sam Raimi will be pulling out all of the stops to ensure that the follow-up is worth the extended wait. Recent rumors have claimed that the Marvel Studios head honcho is planning to load the film up with cameos from the past, present and alternate futures of the MCU as well to establish his multiverse as the one to beat, as the DCEU also gathers up some heavy hitters for The Flash.

This has led to reports that say Tom Cruise and John Krasinski could appear as versions of Iron Man and Captain America that exist outside of the main continuity, and new fan art from ApexForm imagines how the two actors might look suited and booted for duty in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

There were enough psychedelic and mind-bending visuals in the first movie to guarantee that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is going to be a superhero experience unlike anything else. But roping in some major stars to put a new spin on familiar characters would only reinforce the idea that really nothing is off limits in the MCU anymore.