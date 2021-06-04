Tom Cruise Reportedly Fuming After New COVID-19 Outbreak On Mission: Impossible 7 Set

Paramount has halted filming on the next installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise after 14 crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

Of course, it was only a few months ago, in December of last year, to be precise, when a leaked audio tape from the set of the movie made the rounds online, wherein Tom Cruise can be heard shouting at the staff due to their negligence in regards to the current standard of health precautions, threatening that they’re “f***ing gone” if they breach safety protocols again.

Now, the worst has come to pass for the sequel, as The Sun reports that several dancers who were filming with the American actor in a nightclub scene have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. As a result, the UK shoot has been terminated for two weeks and Tom himself, who was apparently in close vicinity to the performers, has had to isolate since Tuesday.

A source close to the outlet explained the situation by saying the following about it:

“Tom is absolutely fuming about what’s happened, especially given his rant to his staff last year. It’s going to badly affect filming and they’ll be playing catch-up when they finally come back.”

Considering the fact that filming was initially set to start in February 2020, the crew is already very behind schedule as it is. And now, after undergoing several hiatuses, the latest incident will delay production yet again, possibly even pushing back the pic’s release date. In addition to this, Cruise has already proven that he cares about more than just the movie and doesn’t want the industry to suffer more than it already has, which could indicate how angry he must be feeling at the moment.

What do you make of this development, though? And are you excited about the next entry in the Mission: Impossible franchise? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.