Tom Hiddleston shows off James Bond credentials at the 2022 BAFTAs

Loki star Tom Hiddleston took to the red carpet at the BAFTA Awards ceremony in London over the weekend and may have just earned his license to kill in an astonishing tuxedo.

Hiddleston has helped stake his claim for the iconic James Bond role, absolutely rocking a tuxedo on the red carpet which he walked with partner Zawe Ashton.

As the speculation and fan casts keep the rumor mill turning, Henry Cavill, and Hiddleston’s fellow Marvel stars Chris Hemsworth and Benedict Cumberbatch, must be looking nervously at Tom Hiddleston, who is fulfilling a simple yet key requirement of the James Bond role – looking astonishing in a tuxedo. Fans are loving their look at the man on the red carpet, wowing the diehard followers.

NEW: Tom Hiddleston today at Bafta Gala Dinner. pic.twitter.com/5JZufT2Une — Best of Tom Hiddleston (@bestoftwh) March 11, 2022

TOM HIDDLESTON IN THE HOUSE, THAT'S IT! pic.twitter.com/sVosqvRJGo — Cleqr🔆♡'s hiddles profesor (@mefirestan) March 13, 2022

Tom Hiddleston looks like a literal prince. his gorgeousness is truly unmatched pic.twitter.com/apEQMIm7rY — Lokius ♡ (@LokiLovesMobius) March 12, 2022

I still can't get over these photos of Tom Hiddleston 😭💚 pic.twitter.com/hxPdh9GD4v — Sam is Loki'd ४ ۞ || SEMI IA (VERY) (@LivingforTomH) March 13, 2022

As handsome as you’d expect from Hiddleston, who has captivated a huge following since his breakout role of Loki in 2011’s Thor, before going on to be the scene-stealer in The Avengers, and the subsequent Thor sequels. In addition, Hiddleston headlined his own Disney Plus series last year with Loki, which will soon have its second season begin shooting.

As for the future of the James Bond franchise, it’s unknown what they’ll go for next. No Time to Die performed very well at the box office, with Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007 grossing $774 million worldwide and receiving positive reviews from critics and fans alike.

Though Hiddleston may have also taken note of how Craig felt about the role, which he alleges he wanted to get out of since Skyfall – with his goal of killing off the titular character being known since 2006 to producers.