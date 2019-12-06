Tom Holland Wasn’t Allowed To Take Photos With The Avengers At D23

The drawn-out Spider-Man saga between Sony and Marvel Studios was thankfully wrapped up in the space of a few weeks, with Tom Holland set to continue playing Peter Parker in the MCU and the option still there for the actor to pop up in Sony’s Spidey-adjacent franchise should he be required. It must have been a trying time for the 23 year-old, especially as the contractual negotiations were ongoing when Holland appeared at the D23 Expo to promote his role in Pixar’s upcoming Onward, at the same time many of his Marvel co-stars were appearing to bask in the success of Avengers: Endgame.

After recently revealing that a drunk and tearful phone conversation with Disney CEO Bob Iger went a long way to repairing the relationship between the two warring studios, Holland also admitted his frustrations at not being allowed to pose for photos with many of his friends and co-stars that were also appearing at D23, giving the fractious relationship between Marvel and Sony at the time.

“We were at D23, which is the big Disney convention and the news had come out and I was obviously devastated. I was really upset, and my mom and all my friends were there taking Marvel pictures, and I was like not allowed to be in them and it was awful. It was not the best day.”

At least the star of Homecoming and Far From Home was allowed to take pictures with Robert Downey Jr., with the two going on a hiking trip in the midst of the Spider-Man debacle, but it must have been tough for the actor to see people that he’s worked with for years and not even grab a quick photograph for fear of incurring the wrath of Sony.

Now that those bridges have been mended for the forseeable future though, Holland is set to suit up again for the third standalone Spider-Man entry in the MCU, which is expected to shoot next year to meet a July 2021 release date.