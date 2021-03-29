We still know absolutely nothing about the plot of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and now that production has finally wrapped on the Marvel Cinematic Universe threequel, the chance of any renegade set photos or social media over-sharing has now vanished. The movie is less than eight months away from release, and we’ve still got no idea what kind of threats Tom Holland’s Peter Parker will be facing, and how the multiverse factors into all of it.

What we do know is that the leading man has labeled No Way Home as the single most ambitious standalone superhero film ever made, which contains the biggest and best action sequence he’s ever seen during his tenure on the franchise. Let’s not forget he was part of Captain America: Civil War‘s airport showdown and Avengers: Endgame‘s climactic battle between Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and the forces of Thanos, so something big is clearly in store.

Based on a new behind the scenes image, though, it looks as though Spidey is going to get his ass handed to him at least once during the course of No Way Home, as you can see below.

Tom Holland Is Bloody And Bruised In Spider-Man: No Way Home BTS Photo 1 of 2

It isn’t a live-action Spider-Man movie unless the mask comes off to reveal a face covered it cuts and bruises, but the real question is who could be responsible. Marvel and Sony have yet to reveal No Way Home‘s primary antagonist, although there’s been no shortage of potential candidates floated online, and based on the central conceit of the movie it could literally be anyone from the past, present or future of the comic book company’s feature film history. It’s exciting to know so little about such a huge project, but with post-production in full flow, we could be getting our first official look sooner rather than later.