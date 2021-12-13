Tom Holland compares ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to an ‘Avengers’ movie

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow in scope and scale, more and more of the franchise’s projects are going to be likened to an Avengers movie. It comes with the territory when things just keep on getting bigger, and it’s a comparison that’s either directly or indirectly been made to a slew of Phase Four titles.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Marvels and Thor: Love and Thunder have all been described at various points as ‘Avengers-esque’ in scale, but now we’ve heard directly from Tom Holland that it applies to this week’s multiversal epic Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Given that the film features somewhere between one and three Peter Parkers, a solitary Sorcerer Supreme and at least five villains spanning two franchises of days gone by, No Way Home was never going to be anything other than massive. In an interview with The Project, Holland teased just how big we’re talking.

“It absolutely did [feel bigger than past Spider-Man movies]. In some respects, it felt the same, we were back in Atlanta with the same cast and crew. And then, in other respects, it felt like a completely different franchise. We were having these villains come back reprising these roles, the action sequences are much bigger, it’s much funnier, it’s much more emotional, the stakes are much higher. So it really did feel like we were kind of making this almost like an Avengers movie.”

That shouldn’t come as a surprise when Spider-Man: No Way Home is arguably the single most hyped blockbuster since Avengers: Endgame, and in terms of sheer spectacle and nothing else, director Jon Watts will be looking to give Earth’s Mightiest Heroes a run for their money.