Tom Holland Thanks Fans For Supporting His New Netflix Movie

Netflix‘s latest original movie is star-studded literary adaptation The Devil All the Time, which is already the single most popular title on the streaming service across the world despite only arriving on Wednesday. Reviews have been mixed-to-positive, with the dark psychological tale currently holding a 66% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 56 on Metacritic, but everyone is in unanimous agreement that Tom Holland delivers a phenomenal performance.

Best known for being the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man, the affable young actor doesn’t seem like the obvious candidate to take the lead role in a frequently downbeat and often harrowing drama, but fans have been taken by surprise by how well he embodies the character of Arvin Russell, and there’s even a groundswell of support gathering about a potential awards season run.

EW Debuts First Look At Tom Holland And Robert Pattinson In The Devil All The Time 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Any star tied to a multi-film contract as part of a huge franchise will always be looking to stretch their acting muscles outside of the established comfort zone, and with The Devil All the Time to be followed by next year’s Cherry, where he plays an opioid-addicted veteran with PTSD who turns to bank robbery to fund his habit, Holland looks set to reinvent himself as one of the most versatile talents of his generation.

Following all of the praise that’s being showered in his direction, the 24 year old took to social media and thanked his fans for their continued support, and you can see what he had to say below.

The cast of The Devil All the Time are fantastic across the board, but there’s no denying that Holland completely steals the show in a startlingly transformative turn that fully deserves all of the adulation he’s been receiving. And so far, at least, the pic is shaping up to be another major success for Netflix‘s original feature film lineup.