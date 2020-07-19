Tom Holland Invites Boy Who Saved Sister From Dog Attack To Spider-Man 3 Set

Six-year-old Bridger Walker is definitely the hero of the week. After a dog charged at his four-year-old sister, he pulled her out of the way and bore the brunt of the attack, resulting in him receiving several bites to the face and multiple stitches. When asked by his aunt why he did what he did, he simply said: “If someone had to die I thought it should be me.”

They’re words that you could easily imagine coming from the mouth of a superhero, and indeed, Walker is a big fan of the Avengers and the MCU. The boy’s selflessness quickly went viral, too, resulting in Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. sending videos praising him for doing the right thing – Evans even promised to send the boy an exact replica of Captain America’s shield. But this latest one might be the best so far.

See for yourself below:

Bridger’s favorite MCU hero is Spider-Man and now, Tom Holland has called up the family to invite them to the set of Spider-Man 3, which is looking to shoot early next year. His aunt, Nicole Walker, posted the call on Instagram, with Holland saying: “We are all so proud of you and your little sister is so lucky to have someone like you. It’s amazing what you did, you should be so proud of yourself.”

Bridger was actually watching Spider-Man: Homecoming when Holland called, so I’d imagine he was pretty pleased when the actor invited him to hang out on the set of Spider-Man 3 to see the suit up close for himself. Aside from the part where the kid got his face torn apart by a dog, this is a really heartwarming story and dammit, we need as many of them as we can get right now.

Of course, this is also confirmation that wheels are spinning ever faster on the as-yet-untitled Spider-Man 3. The movie is currently pencilled in for release on November 5th, 2021 and stars Tom Holland, Marisa Tomei, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are all confirmed to return. Other than that, details are thin on the ground, but be sure to watch this space for more.