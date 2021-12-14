Tom Holland is tired of deceiving people about ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

The stars of Spider-Man: No Way Home walked the red carpet at the film’s LA premiere last night. That first screening also coincided with the review embargo being lifted, which means that spoilers are making their way onto social media. While we already know quite a bit about the film’s plot, there’s still a bunch of surprises on the way – least of all the much-hyped potential returns of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

For most people, the internet being full of No Way Home spoilers makes it a minefield, but one person who’ll be breathing a sigh of relief is Tom Holland. The actor is known for inadvertently revealing spoilers, though did a commendably good job of keeping secrets throughout this production – no doubt having been told how important it is to keep these particular plot details under wraps.

But in a new interview with Yahoo! Movies UK, he admitted that it’s been tough for him and his co-stars:-

“We’re pretty tired of constantly lying and deceiving people. I feel like conscience is weighing on me now. It’s tough.”

This seems to be common for the Spidey cast, with Marisa Tomei eventually giving up and spilling the beans to her therapist. This was actually a smart move, as a therapist can’t repeat what their clients say. So, if Holland really is having a tough time keeping all this to himself, he could hire some professional therapist simply to have a confidant on hand.

Either way, he doesn’t have this pressure on him for long. Come Friday, we’ll all (those of us that got tickets anyway) know exactly what happens in No Way Home. After that, Holland can sing like a canary, right up until he gets the next Spidey script and has to zip his mouth shut once again.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on Wednesday.