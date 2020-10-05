Tom Holland And Jamie Foxx Face Off In Awesome Spider-Man 3 Fan Art

Jamie Foxx has shown a renewed interest in the superhero genre recently having headlined this summer’s Netflix smash hit Project Power while remaining attached to the title role in Spawn despite the reboot’s lengthy stay in development hell, but few could have foreseen the Academy Award winner boarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play Electro in the upcoming Spider-Man 3.

His performance in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was hardly the subject of universal acclaim, but he did as well as he could with the material given that the acting was hardly one of the biggest problems in Marc Webb’s heavily compromised sequel. Up until recently, though, Kraven the Hunter was the overwhelming favorite to show up as the next major antagonist for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker and nobody seemed to have Electro in the running at all, never mind Foxx making a comeback in what would appear to be the first step towards a live-action Spider-Verse.

The Miami Vice star has at least admitted that Max Dillon won’t be turning blue this time around, and some recent fan art from Reddit user UltraRaw26 imagines the new and improved Electro coming face to face with the MCU’s resident friendly neighborhood web-slinger, which you can check out below.

With Spider-Man 3 set to enter production in the very near future, more details about Foxx’s involvement will no doubt be arriving soon, especially with WandaVision set to blow the doors to the multiverse wide open when it hits Disney Plus before the end of the year. If characters from previous Spidey franchises can show up, though, then all bets are off about who could be next in line to make a comeback of their own in the MCU’s threequel.