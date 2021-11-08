Tom Holland Reacts To Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster

As is to be expected from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the nuts and bolts of Spider-Man: No Way Home remain a tightly-guarded secret, but star Tom Holland is doing his best to keep the one-man hype campaign alive and well until the cast and crew can actually start diving into specifics.

On top of calling his third solo adventure the single most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made, the actor also teased it’s got the biggest action sequence he’s ever been part of during his MCU tenure, and he was heavily featured in the third act of Avengers: Endgame.

The first official poster for No Way Home finally landed online last night, and as you can see below, the 25 year-old was at it once again by telling fans that Jon Watts’ web-slinging threequel is going to blow their minds.

Hyperbolic as it may be, we’re inclined to believe him. There’s going to be anywhere up to six villains and three Spideys dotted around the narrative, without mentioning the presence of Doctor Strange and the MCU-wide fallout that comes with the multiverse being irrevocably tampered with. Make no mistake about it, Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to be epic in every way, and December 17 clearly can’t come soon enough for million around the world.