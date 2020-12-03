Tom Holland Reportedly Trying To Get Mark Wahlberg In The Spider-Man Franchise

You can usually tell based on nothing more than a synopsis what kind of Mark Wahlberg you’re going to get, such is the actor’s reliance on the two very different approaches to his career. There’s the underrated comedic star and unappreciated dramatic talent that’s done great work over the last two decades in projects as diverse as Boogie Nights, Three Kings, The Departed and The Fighter, while there’s also the action hero seen in such forgettable B-movies as Contraband, Shooter, Max Payne and his regular collaborations with Peter Berg.

The 49 year-old’s upcoming schedule illustrates this point perfectly. His next effort is low budget drama Joe Bell, which hails from rising directorial star Reinaldo Marcus Green, who won the Sundance Film Festival’s Special Jury Award for Outstanding First Feature thanks to his acclaimed debut Monsters and Men.

After that, though, Wahlberg heads back into familiar territory in Antoine Fuqua’s sci-fi action blockbuster Infinite, which hopefully turns out better than his last stab at the genre in Michael Bay’s fourth and fifth Transformers movies. He’ll then be seen alongside Tom Holland in video game adaptation Uncharted, and the duo must have really hit it off because we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Thor: Love and Thunder will be adapting Jane Foster’s cancer arc months before Natalie Portman confirmed it – that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Peter Parker wants his onscreen mentor to join the comic book franchise.

According to our intel, the two struck up a close bond as Nathan Drake and Victor Sullivan, and Holland is now trying to find a suitable role for Wahlberg in the MCU, most likely as a supporting character in the Spider-Man franchise, although the part in question remains unclear at this point in time. Still, fans would no doubt love to see the actor turn up and hopefully, Tom will find a way to get him involved.