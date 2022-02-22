Thanks to a whole bunch of leaks and viral rumors, everyone and their mother knew that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire were set to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Apparently, though, that secret haunted the actors all the way through the movie’s promotional campaign, and beyond.

For Tobey, that pressure was relatively easy to handle, since he didn’t have any other flicks to promote in 2021. Andrew, however, performed in two other projects besides No Way Home, and repeatedly lied to the press and even his colleagues about the high-grossing Spidey threequel.

Now, Holland is the latest webhead actor to complain about these terribly-kept secret surprises. In a recent appearance on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Uncharted star revealed some juicy trivia about his No Way Home co-stars, and also copped to guilty feelings about lying constantly to people about their part in the film.

“I am a very honest person by nature, which has gotten me into trouble in the past,” He says, with the most humble tone imaginable. “So on the press tour, journalists are like, ‘You’re talking to Andrew in this movie,’ and I’m all, ‘No, I’m not, stop asking me that.’ Then I go home and I can’t sleep because I feel so bad for lying all the time. I call up my mum and say, ‘I feel so guilty for all the lies.'”

Holland, of all people, should know that with great spoilers come great responsibility. Not that the actor has been any good at keeping things close to the chest, mind you, or else Kevin Feige wouldn’t have partnered him with another, more grown-up MCU star for promo tours, to avoid any inadvertent plot spillage.

Grossing a whopping $1.83 billion at the box office, No Way Home is currently the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time, so at least the Spider-Men can take comfort that the irritating secrecy (read: subtle marketing) has paid off.