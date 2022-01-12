Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is arguably the most popular live-action web-slinger there’s ever been. If you want proof, remember the global outrage in 2019 when it appeared he would no longer be appearing in MCU movies.

Despite all that, there is valid criticism of MCU Spidey, namely that he has an easier ride than previous takes on the character due to his connection with Tony Stark. We saw Spidey rely on his tech in Homecoming and No Way Home, with his suits containing a ton of gadgets way beyond what a talented teenager could build in their bedroom. But, after Spider-Man: No Way Home, he’s assembling his own costumes and working solo.

Sony Pictures Japan have posted an interview with Holland on Twitter in which he opens up about the character development, saying:

“It really has been the Spider-Boy, and this film is about him becoming Spider-Man. It’s about him growing up, making his own decisions, and stepping up to the plate as a full-blown Avenger. And it’s been really nice to have that dovetail between myself in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and now who I am and who Peter Parker is in Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

So what’s next for MCU Spidey? Holland has indicated he wants to take a break from acting and think about starting a family, meaning that it could be a while before he swings back onto the big screen.

No Way Home leaves the character with a blank page for new writers to work with, and given that fans are already petitioning Sony and Marvel for another trilogy, I suspect he’ll be back sooner or later. Here’s hoping he can truly round off his character arc by mentoring a new generation of MCU heroes – it’d be a shame for him to miss the inevitable MCU debut of Miles Morales.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.