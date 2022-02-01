Tom Holland says ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ doesn’t need Oscars for validation

As one of the year’s best-reviewed movies, not to mention the sixth-biggest hit in the history of cinema, you can completely understand why fans are throwing their support behind Spider-Man: No Way Home being recognized at the upcoming Academy Awards.

Sony and Marvel Studios have launched a huge campaign with that very intention in mind, although the jury remains out as to whether or not Jon Watts’ multiversal epic is really what you’d call Best Picture material. Trophies aren’t necessarily a barometer of success, though, something star Tom Holland recognizes full well.

Having previously admitted that fan reactions are more important to him than box office numbers, the actor recently revealed his belief to Fox 5 that No Way Home doesn’t need to secure Oscar glory in order to validate the rewards being reaped by the cast and crew.

“We’re all incredibly proud of the film. It would obviously be a huge honor if it was nominated for an Oscar, but that’s not how we like to validate ourselves. We like to validate ourselves with the love we receive from the general public, and so far that has been through the roof. So for me, with this film and this character, I’ve already achieved everything I would like to.”

The nominations are being announced exactly one week from today, and you can bet there’s going to be plenty of heated debate on Twitter surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home, regardless if it ends up on the Best Picture shortlist or not.

If it doesn’t, Holland isn’t going to be losing much sleep from the sound of things, which is fair when audiences have been going wild for his third solo outing ever since it first hit theaters seven weeks ago.