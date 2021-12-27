Tom Holland set to earn a small fortune for staying on as Spider-Man

As things stand, Tom Holland is no longer under contract to play the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man, and he’s looking forward to the freedom that comes with being untethered to the biggest franchise in the business for the first time in over half a decade.

Now that his six-picture deal has expired, you can guarantee Sony and Marvel will be throwing a huge pile of cash in his direction. We know that Spider-Man 4 is in early development, which producer Amy Pascal is confident will launch a second Holland-centric trilogy, so there’s pretty much zero chance the leading man isn’t signing on the dotted line.

However, No Way Home becoming the biggest box office hit since 2019, and passing the billion-dollar mark in less than two weeks despite the pandemic still lingering in the background, means that he’s not going to come cheap. A report by Variety on the bankability of Holland, the MCU and Spider-Man has deduced that the 25 year-old could be in line for a pay packet that works out at roughly $20 million upfront moving forward, plus performance-related bonuses.

That would elevate him into the Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth tier of bumper paydays within the MCU, and you can’t say that he hasn’t earned it.