You have to hand it to Jon Watts and the Powers That Be at Marvel Studios – even after Avengers: Endgame and the 22 movies that preceded it, Spider-Man: Far From Home still felt like a breath of fresh air.

Much of that comes down to Far From Home‘s water-tight script, while the introduction of Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio certainly took things to a whole new level. It’s no wonder Marvel fans are combing over each and every frame of the film’s finale in the hope of something – anything – that proves Quentin Beck is still alive.

But that’s not all: during Far From Home‘s end-credits scene, it’s revealed that Maria Hill and Nick Fury were, in fact, Skrulls. Remember the moment when Talos tells Peter how Beck is from Earth, “just not yours?” That was the first in a long series of clues. However, as Tom Holland told ACE Comic Con attendees this past weekend, he was totally oblivious to Far From Home‘s big Nick Fury twist.

“I’m trying to think if I did know that. No, I don’t think I did.”

Turns out his co-star Jake Gyllenhaal was in the same boat: the Powers That Be at Marvel somehow managed to ensure that the Nick Fury twist was kept under lock and key… to the point where not even the core cast members were privy to such information.

Gyllenhaal was also in attendance at this weekend’s event, and told fans the following:

“There were pieces of it we knew. I didn’t really, really know until about a month until the movie was released.”

The third (and potentially final?) chapter in Tom Holland’s solo Spider-Man series is due for release in two years’ time, and is one of four – count ’em, four – MCU movies currently slated for 2021.