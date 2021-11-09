Tom Holland Teases 3 Generations Colliding In Spider-Man: No Way Home

If you’ve been on the internet at any point across the last eighteen hours, then you may have noticed that another batch of massive spoilers from Spider-Man: No Way Home may or may not have arrived online, depending on how you feel about their authenticity.

Regardless of where the truth lies, we already knew that three generations of Spidey storytelling were set to collide into one melting pot of multiversal madness, with Doctor Strange fittingly caught up in the middle. Jamie Foxx was the name that got the ball rolling over a year ago, before Alfred Molina came right out and admitted he was slipping the tentacles back on as Sam Raimi’s Doctor Octopus.

In a new interview with Total Film, Tom Holland revealed his excitement at getting to share the screen with the aforementioned villains in No Way Home, which he’s long since labeled as the single most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made.

“Everyone puts their trousers on in the same way in the morning. It was interesting having those guys come in because they have a certain ownership over Spider-Man in their own way, and… I’m talking about Alfred and Jamie and those guys. To see Alfred come in, and have to adapt and change to the way that the films are made, but also change director, and also [the fact that] I’m now Spider-Man. It was really interesting to see these actors adapt and change what they were doing to fit the modern era.”

We’re just over a month away from separating the speculative wheat from the officially confirmed chaff, and unless Sony manages to screw a tighter lid on their security, yesterday’s info dump of spoilerific information isn’t going to be the last time another cat or two escapes from the Spider-Man: No Way Home bag.