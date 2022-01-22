Top 5 reigning final girls of horror

There are a plethora of horror movies both coming out and already out and with them a plethora of final girls that survived their fight against their henchmen.

Recently, horror films have been making comebacks with their original actors, like Jamie Lee Curtis in the recent Halloween trilogy as well as Halloween Ends in 2022, and of course, Neve Campbell returning to Scream in 2022. So, to continue the hype of returning final girls we present to you our list of the top five final girls to ever exist in the horror genre.

5. Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s Sally Hardesty

Regarded as one of the very first examples of a final girl, in Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Sally Hardesty, originally played by Marilyn Burns, survived her fight with Leatherface by escaping in the back of a pickup truck, leaving Leatherface swinging his chainsaw about with anger. Though she never returned for any other sequels, there were allusions to the character’s death, but with the new film, that idea is erased, revealing that Sally is still alive and wanting revenge.

Now the character is set to return on February 18, 2022, in Netflix’s sequel of the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

4. Nancy Thompson

Played by Heather Langenkamp, Nancy became Freddy’s archenemy and served as the protagonist of the first A Nightmare on Elm Street film before reappearing in A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors. Nancy has been considered one of the more progressive final girls of horror, and while she met her end in the third film, she is still considered one of the best final girls to exist.

3. Grace

One of the more recent final girls is Grace, portrayed by Samara Weaving, in 2019’s Ready or Not. Grace is a bride that must play in a family game, drawing from a puzzle box. Picking “Hide-and-Seek”, Grace then must face her new in-laws in a battle of life and death; finally, Grace comes out as victor as the manor of her in-laws burns down around her.

2. Laurie Strode

Obviously, Laurie is one of the most commonly known final girls, surviving Michael Myers’s first attack in 1978, she went on to survive again in Halloween 2. However, as storylines go Laurie has survived and died multiple times, but thanks to the newest films, Laurie is alive and well.

2018’s Halloween serves as a direct sequel to the original 1978 film, and again Laurie survived yet another attack by Michael, and with Halloween Ends release set for 2022 fans are wondering if Laurie will meet her final end.

1. Sidney Prescott

Sidney deserves the number one spot as she is by far the most resourceful of all final girls, and having five films under her name that haven’t been remakes or deaths, she comes out the winner. After being stabbed, thrown off roofs and beaten up, Sidney survived all her attackers that donned the Ghost Face killer mask.

However, with 2022 Scream about to release Sidney’s fate is up in the air again, as the film is acting as both a soft reboot of the series and potentially introducing horror’s newest final girl.