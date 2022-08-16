These days, it’s rare for movie sequels — especially those coming out some 40 years after the original — to hit a home run and reawaken the same sensation in younger generations, but Top Gun: Maverick did all of that, and then some, against all odds.

The highly acclaimed and successful movie is already being lauded as one of the best movies of the past few years. Now, after a stupifying run at the box office, grossing more than $1.3 billion, and becoming the second movie since the COVID-19 pandemic to pass the $1 billion barrier, Maverick is coming to your homes.

Paramount has announced that audiences can digitally purchase Joseph Kosinski’s follow-up on Aug. 23, which is a week from now. The 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray discs will become available on Nov. 1, though, so if you want to watch the cinematic spectacle in all of its mind-numbing glory, you’re going to have to wait a little while longer.

This home release will include 110 minutes of bonus content, including behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the cast and crew. In essence, if some folks are still wondering how Tom Cruise and the rest of his team went about achieving the theatrical marvel that is Maverick, this will be one to answer some of your most burning questions.

The recent Top Gun: Maverick appreciation weekend was Paramount’s last effort to bolster the movie’s theatrical run, and though it worked to some degree, Maverick will now have to traverse highways of a different danger zone with its home release.