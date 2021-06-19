The TVA Will Reportedly Go After Deadpool In The MCU

When the rights to major properties change hands between studios and the inevitable reboots happen, it can sometimes create a disconnect where a new project isn’t allowed or doesn’t want to mention what came before, even though the fans are more than familiar with prior events. Luckily, the Marvel Cinematic Universe won’t have that problem with Deadpool after parent company Disney purchased the entirety of Fox.

The thought of Ryan Reynolds’ wisecracking mercenary realizing he’s under new ownership presents no shortage of storytelling possibilities and opportunities for self-aware humor, and we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Captain America 4 with Anthony Mackie was in development long before it was confirmed – that the Time Variance Authority will soon set their sights on the Merc with a Mouth.

Given that Loki has introduced the TVA into the mix and established their place in the mythology as keepers of the Sacred Timeline, there’s an easy way to connect the organization to Deadpool. After all, Fox’s sequel ended up with the title hero traveling back through time where he saved the lives of both his love Vanessa and X-Force favorite Peter, before killing the X-Men Origins: Wolverine version of himself, and shooting Ryan Reynolds in the back of the head so that he didn’t star in Green Lantern.

Marvel might be wary of referencing the Fox back catalogue when it comes to something like the X-Men, but for Deadpool, it’s a no-brainer. He breaks the fourth wall with reckless abandon, and paying off the end of his second solo adventure by tying it to the TVA and mainline MCU continuity would be an incredibly smart way of bringing everything together.