Fans were obsessed with the dynamic and interplay between Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, but the offscreen relationship between the trio is the gift that keeps on giving.

Not only do they have a group chat for Spideys only, but they’ve been willing and more than happy to shower praise on each other at every turn, whether it’s Garfield’s Golden Globe win and Academy Award nomination, or Maguire having an ass that doesn’t require any additional padding in his costume.

The first two live-action Peter Parkers revealed they sneaked into an early screening of No Way Home to gauge audience reactions, but this time they’ve taken a trip to the theater just to catch a film. As you can see below, though, Garfield and Maguire sitting down to watch the acclaimed Everything Everywhere All at Once has captured the imagination all over again.

Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire yesterday at a 'Everything everywhere all at once' screening. pic.twitter.com/YnfVuZUGvw — Andrew Garfield Updates (@UpdatesGarfield) April 15, 2022

It’s just as heartwarming as it is wholesome to see the three web-slingers form such a close bond outside of their superhero duties, but many of the replies are inevitably asking why Holland wasn’t invited. As one of the best-reviewed titles to come along in a while, Everything Everywhere All at Once is a solid choice for Sam Raimi and Marc Webb’s Spider-Men to enjoy together without having the MCU’s wall-crawler playing third wheel.

After recently being caught having a blast at a Billie Eilish concert, Maguire in particular seems to be getting used to the idea of being in the public eye once again after scaling back his output for the better part of a decade.