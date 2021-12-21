Twitter’s timeline turns blue on Samuel L. Jackson’s birthday

Even though he’s one of the most reliable, talented, and prolific actors in the business, one of the biggest compliments you could pay Samuel L. Jackson when asked to describe him in one word is to refer to him as a “motherf*cker.”

The man has an Honorary Academy Award, a BAFTA win, four Golden Globe nominations, and much more to his name ⏤ never mind his status as the highest-grossing actor in the history of the business thanks to his contributions to several multi-billion dollar franchises including the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jurassic Park, Star Wars, The Incredibles, and the MonsterVerse ⏤ and yet he’s become synonymous with a curse word.

Proving that he continues to defy the laws of aging, the veteran star turns 73 years old today, and fans were quick to turn Twitter blue as they paid tribute to the living legend the only way they know how.

Happy Mothafuckin Birthday to the baddest Motherfucker, Samuel L. Jackson! — Joey G. (@buffalojoe78) December 21, 2021

"I dare you, I double dare you, motherfucker!"



Happy Birthday to The GOAT, Samuel L. Jackson. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/bZtlmQ6nRA — Rodrizzy (@IamRodrizzy) December 21, 2021

Samuel L Jackson is 73?! Motherfucker I want to age like him — We_Arefan (@weArefan13_269) December 21, 2021

Today is samuel l Jackson's birthday, call someone a motherfucker today pls — 🗿 (@MYANDWAS) December 21, 2021

Nobody says motherfucker like Samuel L. Jackson 😂💯 — Virgil Ovid Hawkins (@worldwide__webb) December 20, 2021

Nobody says muthafucka like Samuel L Jackson says muthafucka. He speaks muthafucka like he is reading a manifesto. #SamuelLJackson https://t.co/ZnMtwLiOZ1 — The Artist Lisa Love (@LiLiWhittWhitt) December 21, 2021

Very inspirational. Happy Birthday, Samuel L. Jackson pic.twitter.com/LI2ac8o7Dg — Ed | Lakers 16-15 (@TheWalkingEddd) December 21, 2021

Happy Motherfucking Birthday to Samuel L. Jackson. pic.twitter.com/uxZDAg81AP — Jason Willan (@ConsultFantasy) December 21, 2021

Samuel L. Jackson saying mutherfcker is mutherfcking art. — Shani (shah-nee) (@BlerdMommy) December 21, 2021

By his typical standards, Jackson has been keeping himself very quiet recently, with the pandemic obviously impacting his work ethic. He’s only appeared in three movies this year, which is him taking it very easy, but the one on his upcoming slate that people are most excited about is Secret Invasion, which finally sees him take top billing in an MCU project at the thirteenth time of asking.