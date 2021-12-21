Twitter’s timeline turns blue on Samuel L. Jackson’s birthday
Even though he’s one of the most reliable, talented, and prolific actors in the business, one of the biggest compliments you could pay Samuel L. Jackson when asked to describe him in one word is to refer to him as a “motherf*cker.”
The man has an Honorary Academy Award, a BAFTA win, four Golden Globe nominations, and much more to his name ⏤ never mind his status as the highest-grossing actor in the history of the business thanks to his contributions to several multi-billion dollar franchises including the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jurassic Park, Star Wars, The Incredibles, and the MonsterVerse ⏤ and yet he’s become synonymous with a curse word.
Proving that he continues to defy the laws of aging, the veteran star turns 73 years old today, and fans were quick to turn Twitter blue as they paid tribute to the living legend the only way they know how.
By his typical standards, Jackson has been keeping himself very quiet recently, with the pandemic obviously impacting his work ethic. He’s only appeared in three movies this year, which is him taking it very easy, but the one on his upcoming slate that people are most excited about is Secret Invasion, which finally sees him take top billing in an MCU project at the thirteenth time of asking.