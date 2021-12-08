Samuel L. Jackson’s new ‘Secret Invasion’ set photo is full of Fury

Samuel L. Jackson has shared a new snap of himself on set of Marvel’s Secret Invasion. Ever since his cameo in 2008’s Iron Man, Jackson has always been one of the most prolific MCU regulars, but he’s never had his own starring vehicle… until now.

The aforementioned Disney Plus TV series will put Nick Fury in the spotlight as the former S.H.I.E.L.D. boss and his Skrull associate Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) discover a sinister, underhanded invasion of the Earth.

With production ongoing in London, Marvel is keeping everything about Secret Invasion under wraps, but Jackson has at least given us a glimpse at the fitting wardrobe he’s wearing in between filming. The Avengers star posted a selfie in which he sports an awesome Fury tee to his Instagram account. “Not here for the games this week… but still gonna have some fun!!” Jackson wrote in his caption, along with the hashtags #secretinvasion and #wholelottafurygoinon.

Though an adaptation of the seminal comic book event of the same name, we’ve been told not to expect the Secret Invasion TV series to share the scale of its source material, which is an Avengers story. Having said that, while it might not be stuffed full of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, the show will still excite fans through the intriguing new additions it’ll feature. Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir are all on board the project in undisclosed roles.

We’re not entirely sure in what order they’ll release. Still, Samuel L. Jackson already shot The Marvels, aka Captain Marvel 2, which will reunite him with Fury’s favorite Avenger Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). Though the movie’s initial release date was November 2022, the sequel is currently on course to open in Feb. 2023. In addition, Secret Invasion is on schedule to premiere next year, so presumably, it will act as a lead-in to the movie.