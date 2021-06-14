Tyrese Gibson Reportedly Getting His Own Fast & Furious Spinoff

At this point, you could probably pick anyone to have played a significant role in at least one Fast & Furious movie, put them center stage in their own spinoff and longtime fans of the series would be almost guaranteed, if not emotionally obligated, to check it out on the big screen.

Vin Diesel recently explained why The Fast Saga was drawing to a close after the tenth and eleventh installments, but we’re going to be getting at least a handful of new stories once Dominic Toretto’s arc concludes. That being said, they’re probably not all going to be mega budget globetrotting extravaganzas in the vein of Hobbs & Shaw, which was given the leeway to go big due to the presence of proven stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in the lead roles.

Of course, there’s been plenty of talk that Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty could be next in line for the solo treatment, and we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us about John Cena’s role in F9 long before it was announced to the world – that Tyrese Gibson’s Roman Pearce is being lined up for his own vehicle as well. Which would certainly please the fans.

Obviously, it would be hugely ironic for the 42 year-old to headline a solo entry in the expanded universe when he repeatedly and very publicly blasted Johnson over Hobbs & Shaw, but once the main drag draws to a close, there’s going to be a pretty sizeable regular gap in the actor’s schedule to fill, and he’s been an important part of the series since the very first sequel.

Rodriguez’s Letty, Sung Kang’s Han and a buddy movie for Ludacris’ Tej and Tyrese’s Roman feel like three of the more likely avenues for a standalone Fast & Furious adventure, but we’ll just need to wait and see what the future holds for the gang.