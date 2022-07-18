When is ‘Uncharted’ coming to Netflix? New streaming release date, confirmed

Released in cinemas earlier this year, the movie adaptation of the game series Uncharted is finally coming to streaming via Netflix.

Uncharted, which is based on the video game franchise of the same name, stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter currently working as a bartender in New York. Supposedly, he is a descendant of Sir Francis Drake, a famous English explorer. With the help of his mentor, Victor “Sully” Sullivan, played by Mark Wahlberg, Drake sets off on a journey to find a legendary treasure and, perhaps, his long-lost brother Sam.

Though reviews from critics were mixed, the movie was a box office hit and one of the highest-grossing of 2022. Rumors of a sequel are strong, based on what Sony and director Ruben Fleischer have expressed, and it looks like this might become another successful franchise for Holland. In fact, he is a fan of the game series and helped add some of his own touches to the character and film to make it even better for fans.

Uncharted was supposed to release on Netflix on July 19, 2022, but that date has recently changed. Streaming fans will need to wait a bit more.

When is Uncharted coming to Netflix?

Originally scheduled for a July 19, 2022 release on Netflix, Uncharted’s streaming debut has been delayed. The film’s theater release also faced several delays from July 2021 to ultimately coming out on February 18, 2022. But don’t worry — you won’t need to wait that many months to (re)watch the movie at home as much as you want.

Uncharted’s debut on streaming services has been delayed exactly one month. The movie’s new release date is now confirmed to be August 19, 2022.

