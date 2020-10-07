Universal Reportedly Eyeing Ryan Reynolds For Monster Movie

Given the massive success of this year’s horror film The Invisible Man, it’s no surprise that producer Jason Blum wants to revive more Universal monsters for a new generation of audiences. The aforementioned flick was a huge hit with both fans and critics due in large part to the stellar performance by Emmy Award winner Elisabeth Moss and it therefore makes sense that any other reboot would have to be centred around an extremely talented star who knows how to take a movie to the next level with their performance. Enter Ryan Reynolds.

The box office sensation is so beloved by Hollywood that he currently has no less than ten movies in the works, two of which are premiering later on this year, in fact, and is also being eyed to headline a couple of Disney’s upcoming live-action remakes. Clearly, he’s a man in demand, as everyone wants a piece of the extremely charming and charismatic 43-year-old – including Universal.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Reynolds had a secret cameo in Hobbs & Shaw and that an Extraction sequel is in the works at Netflix, both of which were correct – the Deadpool actor is being considered by those at the top to star in a remake of one of their classic monster films. And apparently, their number one choice is the titular role in The Phantom of the Opera. As always, though, there are said to be other actors on their wish list as well and given how busy the Free Guy star is, who knows if he’d even have time to take on the project?

