Unproven casting rumors lead to a soon-to-be former DCU star getting called out for abuse allegations

Unless something drastic changes, it would be safe to assume that the overwhelming majority – if not all – cast members from the Shazam! franchise are on their way out of the DCU, even if star Zachary Levi does have a close personal friendship with co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Delivering one of the biggest box office bombs in the history of the superhero genre doesn’t tend to create much anticipation for further adventures, and if the new regime is happy to boot out stars like Dwayne Johnson and Henry Cavill without a care in the world, then the Shazamily doesn’t really stand a chance.

Photo via Warner Bros.

Moving onto pastures new should be pretty high up the agenda, then, but rumors that Jack Dylan Grazer was being lined up to lead the utterly unnecessary live-action How to Train Your Dragon remake as Hiccup ended up being greeted with despair by fans. Evolving in an instant, though, previous allegations of abuse began resurfacing shortly after, intimating that the 19 year-old star has a sordid history that deserves to be shunted back into the spotlight.

Anyways reminder jack dylan grazer is an extreme racist and a serial abuser who has abuse allegations from all if not almost all his past girlfriends. — ༺ ty (@willelfilms) April 25, 2023

Jack Dylan Grazer is a racist and a serial abuser!!!! THROWING UP!!! @Dreamworks have you lost your mind???? ITS MY FAVORITE CARTOON!!!! https://t.co/XirbrGbdYO — панєнка з-під Липи (@lypa_l) April 25, 2023

i wanna remind everyone that if u support Jack Dylan Grazer you're supporting an abuser and a racist !! + block me rn — Drea ♡'s Erica and Jay 🌼 (@DR3AZX) April 25, 2023

Didn't Jack Dylan Grazer turn out to be a abuser two years ago? And why he's playing Hiccup in the How to Train Your Dragon remake? Why? https://t.co/DJ5d0TKmEA — Terry the Penguin / SuperMarioFan65 (@AxelGoldfarb1) April 25, 2023

With a pair of Shazam! movies and the It duology under his belt already, Grazer has already enjoyed plenty of success despite his tender years, but as we’ve seen very recently with Jonathan Majors; it only takes one bad headline to snowball into a controversy of potentially career-ending proportions.

Innocent until proven guilty should always be the modus operandi, but if the youngster ends up being taken to task as a result of How to Train Your Dragon, that would be a new one even by the internet’s standards.